Power cut will be back in ten days, says M.M.Mani

The state electricity minister M.M.Mani has informed that the government will induce power cut and load shedding in the state within 10 days. He revealed the situation is worst and scarcity of power is worsening.

In the current situation, around half an hour to one-hour power cut may be needed. To overcome the crisis the government is trying to bring power from other states. But the main challenge and difficulty are there is not enough lines to bring current from other states.

The minister also supported the power tariff hike. Only a slight increase has been recommended, he said.