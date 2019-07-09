KeralaLatest News

Power cut will be back in ten days, says M.M.Mani

Jul 9, 2019, 05:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

The state electricity minister M.M.Mani has informed that the government will induce power cut and load shedding in the state within 10 days. He revealed the situation is worst and scarcity of power is worsening.

In the current situation, around half an hour to one-hour power cut may be needed. To overcome the crisis the government is trying to bring power from other states. But the main challenge and difficulty are there is not enough lines to bring current from other states.

The minister also supported the power tariff hike. Only a slight increase has been recommended, he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Check out the Review of much awaited Mohanlal starrer ‘DRAMA’

Nov 1, 2018, 03:27 pm IST

Former BSP MLA joins Congress

Feb 3, 2019, 07:42 pm IST

(Video)SFI Leader Abhimanyu Murdered by SDPI Can be Seen in this Film Song

Jul 15, 2018, 11:47 pm IST

Pakistani held by BSF while illegally crossing over to India

May 9, 2019, 02:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close