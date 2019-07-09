Latest NewsEntertainment

‘Sacred Games 2’ to return on August 15

‘Sacred Games’ will be back on August 15. Netflix has announced this on today. The streaming platform has also released the trailer of the critically acclaimed web series starring Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In the second part, both Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will reprise their parts as Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde.

Anurag Kashyap will direct the parts of Siddiqui and Neeraj Ghaywan will direct the parts of Saif.

 

 

