Speaker makes the twist in Karnataka crisis ; Details Inside

Days after the 13 Congress-JD(s) MLAs sumitted their resignation rom the Assembly pushing the Karnataka coalition on the brink of collapse, Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar Tuesday rejected letters of 8 such legislators for not being in order and asked them to send letters as per the correct format.

“I have to make a conscious decision. Every step I take will become history, so I can’t be committing a mistake. Future generations should not look at me like an accused,” Kumar said.

The Speaker also asked five MLAs whose resignations are in order to meet him personally on Friday and Monday. Meanwhile, his office is also examining the letter of suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig who submitted his resignation earlier in the day.

The resignations have left the coalition with 103 MLAs in the reduced house while the BJP has 105 MLAs and the support of two independents who withdrew support to the coalition on Monday. The rebel MLAs — along with two independent MLAs — are said to be camping somewhere in Maharashtra and have most likely switched their loyalty to the BJP.