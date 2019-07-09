Tiware Dam Breach: People threw crabs outside the minister’s residence; Video

The opposition parties demonstrated protest against the Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Swant on his statement that the Tiware dam was breached due to crabs.

NCP workers and activists threw crabs outside the residence of a minister. The activist also wore the masks of crabs. The minister has said that the dam was working from 2004 and crabs have made the leakage. ”There was a huge problem of crabs around the dam and that resulted in the leakage”, he said.

#WATCH: NCP workers stage protest and threw crabs outside the residence of Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant in Pune against his statement on Ratnagiri's Tiware dam breach. The Minister had said that crabs were responsible for the breach in the dam. pic.twitter.com/7wbsT8yGIs — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019

The Tiware dam was breached last week in which around 19 people lost their lives.