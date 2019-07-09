Latest NewsIndia

Tiware Dam Breach: People threw crabs outside the minister’s residence; Video

Jul 9, 2019, 06:15 pm IST
The opposition parties demonstrated protest against the Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Swant on his statement that the Tiware dam was breached due to crabs.

NCP workers and activists threw crabs outside the residence of a minister. The activist also wore the masks of crabs. The minister has said that the dam was working from 2004 and crabs have made the leakage. ”There was a huge problem of crabs around the dam and that resulted in the leakage”, he said.

The Tiware dam was breached last week in which around 19 people lost their lives.

