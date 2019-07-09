Union Budget neglects Kerala

The Union budget is not up to the necessities and expectations of the state. Coir industry was neglected completely. The coir board which was granted 3 crores in the revised budget last year had to satisfy with 1 crore this year. The fund for National Bamboo Mission reduced from 300 crore to 150 crores. Rubber board is given 170 crore in the place of 172 in the last year.

State government has asked for assistance for the rubber farmers. Central government not even included any policies to improve the condition. Rubber board, Coconut board, spices board, tea board etc faced the same apathetic treatment from the centre. The union budget in a way reduces the economic support given to the state which will crash the state economy in the long run.

Kerala has been trying hard to establish an Ayurvedic institute in an International standard. The centre was silent towards the state’s request for AIIMS. The state government showed their willingness to acquire land for the same, centre, however, turned their face against this.

Employment guarantee programme was a popular initiative of the government. In the last year estimate government granted 61,084 crore rupees to the programme. However, in the second term NDA government cut short the amount to 60,000 crores.