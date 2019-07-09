Latest NewsIndia

Woman Maoist killed in an encounter with police

Jul 9, 2019, 07:18 pm IST
A woman Maoist was killed in an encounter with the police in Sukma district in Chattisgarh. The woman leader was killed in an encounter which took place around 6 am at the forest near Dabbakonta village.

After spotting a Maoist camp the join team of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action and Special Task Force and District Reserve Guard encircled it. An exchange of fire broke out between the forces and the Maoists. And the Maoists escaped into the forest. LAter in the search, the dead body of the woman Maoist has found out.

