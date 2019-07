Indian fans are offering prayers at Sangam and giving chadar at the dargah to pray for Team India’s victory. India will take on New Zealand today at Old Trafford, Manchester (England).

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli expressed surprise and awe on meeting Kane Williamson once again in the semi-finals of a world cup game. Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson had captained their respective sides and clashed in the 2008 U-19 World Cup semi-finals 11 years ago.