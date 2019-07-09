World Cup semi-final LIVE; India off for a good start ; Score Details Inside

In the on gong Semi Final match between Indian and New Zealand , the later have won the toss and have elected to bat first

New Zeland have scored 85 runs for a loss of two wickets after the completion of 26 overs.

The toss is considered vital as the pitch is favoring the batsmen. All the teams have won in all its five matches wile batting first.

Coming to changes in the playing XI, for New Zealand, speedster Lockie Ferguson comes back after sustaining a hamstring injury and replaces Tim Southee. While, india have also made one change – They brought on Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Kuldeep Yadav.