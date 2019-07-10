Latest NewsEntertainment

Actress Rani Chatterjee’s ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’ video goes viral : Watch Video

Jul 10, 2019, 09:35 am IST
Less than a minute

Hot Bhojpuri actress uploaded a video where she can be seen performing the Bottle Cap Challenge. During her gym session, she can be seen taking up the challenge and completing it like a pro. Dressed in a black tank top and lowers, she definitely gives her fans motivation to stay fit.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Go Hard or Go Home Challenge Completed…Now i want to challenge. (sic)”

She further challenged her peers from the industry to take up the challenge.

https://www.instagram.com/ranichatterjeeofficial/?utm_source=ig_embed

Tags

Related Articles

Most Beautiful And Stunning Actress Of Tollywood: See Pics

Apr 29, 2018, 09:58 am IST
wives-of-famous-politicians

Wives of these high profile politicians are beautiful than movie actresses

Mar 1, 2018, 11:18 pm IST

Noorudheen Sheikh Who Defamed Hanan on Social Media is Arrested

Jul 28, 2018, 09:17 am IST

16-year-old Indian girl sets Guinness World Record : Watch Video

Dec 25, 2018, 06:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close