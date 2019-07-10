Drunk MLA dance with guns:Video

A BJP MLA has ignited controversy as a video of him has become viral in social media. Pranav Singh Champion, the BJP MLA in Uttarakhand has sparked controversy by dancing holding guns in hand. The police have informed that will make an enquiry in the matter.

He has been seen dancing to a Bollywood item number holding two guns in both hands. He is also seen drinking liquor also in the video.

He and his followers were celebrating his homecoming after a leg operation. His follower in the video says that ‘no one else, only you can do something like this in Uttarakhand”. For this he replies that ” not just in Uttarakhand, no one can do this in entire India”.

Pranav was suspended from BJP in the last month for three months for threatening and misbehaving with media persons. Her is the MLA from Laskar in Haridwar. The MLA justified his act by saying that the guns were not loaded and have a license for them.