Latest NewsIndia

Drunk MLA dance with guns:Video

Jul 10, 2019, 08:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

A BJP MLA has ignited controversy as a video of him has become viral in social media. Pranav Singh Champion, the BJP MLA in Uttarakhand has sparked controversy by dancing holding guns in hand. The police have informed that will make an enquiry in the matter.

He has been seen dancing to a Bollywood item number holding two guns in both hands. He is also seen drinking liquor also in the video.

He and his followers were celebrating his homecoming after a leg operation. His follower in the video says that ‘no one else, only you can do something like this in Uttarakhand”. For this he replies that ” not just in Uttarakhand, no one can do this in entire India”.

Pranav was suspended from BJP in the last month for three months for threatening and misbehaving with media persons. Her is the MLA from Laskar in Haridwar. The MLA justified his act by saying that the guns were not loaded and have a license for them.

Tags

Related Articles

Collective gains seen by India Inc as exports soar , better trade climate

Oct 14, 2017, 06:54 pm IST

World Cup 2019; India beat Bangladesh to enter semi-finals

Jul 2, 2019, 11:44 pm IST
PINARAYI VIJAYAN

OMG! Pakistan Daily Correspondent Wants Pinarayi Vijayan as India’s Education Minister

Jul 26, 2018, 04:51 pm IST

Forget French fries and try Potato Chip Cookies

Aug 5, 2017, 02:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close