Dyuti Chand makes history by winning gold medal at World University Games

Indian sprinter Dyuti Chand wrote new history as she becomes the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the World University Games at Napoli, Italy.

She grabbed the gold medal in the 100-meter sprint in just 11.32 seconds. She is the first Indian sprinter to win a gold medal in this event in the history of games. No Indian has till now not qualified for the event in the history of University games.

Thank you, sir. I will try my best to bring Olympics Gold Medal home. Once again, many thanks for your blessings. https://t.co/GuNzuhu6Yd — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 10, 2019

Dyuti has won two Asian Games silver medal earlier and she is the record holder. She holds the national record in the 100-meter sprint 11.24 seconds has qualified to the finals with 11.41 seconds in the semi-finals.