Dyuti Chand makes history by winning gold medal at World University Games

Jul 10, 2019, 04:01 pm IST
Indian sprinter Dyuti Chand wrote new history as she becomes the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the World University Games at Napoli, Italy.

She grabbed the gold medal in the 100-meter sprint in just 11.32 seconds. She is the first Indian sprinter to win a gold medal in this event in the history of games. No Indian has till now not qualified for the event in the history of University games.

Dyuti has won two Asian Games silver medal earlier and she is the record holder. She holds the national record in the 100-meter sprint 11.24 seconds has qualified to the finals with 11.41 seconds in the semi-finals.

