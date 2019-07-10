First long-range electric vehicle Kona launched by Hundai

South Korean auto conglomerate Hyndai launched its full electric SUV in India priced at Rs 25.3 lakh, and sought government support for electric vehicles (EVs) for personal usage, not just for fleets.

The company, which is present in the country through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), is also planning to develop a mass market EV for India to add to its newly launched full-electric SUV Kona.

“We have seen some positive development in the form of tax incentives on purchase of EVs as provided in the Budget, but we think more can be done by the government to accelerate adoption of EVs in India,” HMIL MD and CEO S S Kim told PTI in an interview.

Commenting on the Kona EV, he said, “This will be the game changer in the Indian EV market. We are addressing range anxiety which is one of the biggest issues that consumers have in mind when buying an EV.”