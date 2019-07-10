Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has today slipped down in the early hours of trade. The Indian rupee has slipped by 16 paise to reach at 68.67 against the US dollar.

In the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened weak at 68.61 and later fell down to 68.67 showing a total loss of 16 paise.

Yesterday the Indian rupee has settled trading at 68.51 against the US dollar.

The Dollar Index, the criteria that gauge the US dollar’s strength against a group of six foreign currencies rose by 0.02% to reach 97.51.