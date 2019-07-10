Latest NewsIndia

Goa: 10 of 15 Congress MLA’s including opposition leader merge with BJP

Jul 10, 2019, 11:50 pm IST
In giving another shock to the ailing Congress party, its 10 of the total 15 MLA’s in the Goa assembly has announced that will merge with the ruling BJP. The MLA’s are lead by the opposition leader Chandrakant Kavlekar.

The Congress MLA’s meet assembly speaker Rajesh Patnekar in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and given their letter of merging with BJP. The MLAs include Atanasio Monserratte, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred DSa, Nilkant Halarnkar, and Isidor Fernandes.

Earlier in making the Congress-JDS alliance government in Karnataka a minority government around 15 Congress MLA’s has resigned and extended their support to BJP.

