Government school teacher booked for allegedly raping class 11 student

A school teacher in Haryana’s Panipat was booked for allegedly raping a class 11 student several times. The case came to light when the girl was found to be a seven-month-old pregnant. The victim in her complaint alleged that the teacher raped her on several occasions in the past eight months. The girls said that she did not tell anyone about repeated sexual assault that time because of fear.

The accused has been identified as Shravan Kumar. He is 25 years old. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the student complained of stomach pain after which she was taken to a doctor who confirmed that she was pregnant. Sector 29 police station in-charge Yogesh Kumar told the media house that the accused had threatened the girl of dire consequences if she told anyone.

The girl then told her mother about the sexual assault, after which the family filed a complaint against the accused who is a contractual teacher in the school.