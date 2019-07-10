Here is the Truth Behind the Alcohol Bottle Near Ravi Shastri in the Group Pic

Ravi Shastri was quite a useful player for India, but then his fame is perhaps more as a commentator and now as the coach of the Indian cricket team. The man with the energetic voice was on air on many important occasions, like when MS Dhoni hits the winning six of the World Cup 2011.

Mr. Shastri is currently having a good time in England as the Indian players have mostly performed to their potential. But then the former all-rounder has quite a few critics too and a photo has recently gone viral where a liquor bottle was kept under the chair of Ravi Shastri in a group photo. What’s the truth behind this?

As you undoubtedly guessed, the picture was photoshopped or digitally modified and the bottle was added there. Social media did the research and found the original picture. Check this out. The picture was taken before the match against Srilanka.

It was after Ravi Shastri drank beer in public that such trolls of picturizing him as a drunkard have been on the rise.