HILARIOUS VIDEO: Man Wears 15 Shirts to Avoid Baggage Fine on Flight. You Cannot Miss this!

Penalty for the luggage that exceeds the prescribed weight limits at the airport can be extremely high and here is someone who made a strange and hilarious innovation to make sure he is not fined.

John Irvine, from Scotland, was flying back from Nice in France to Edinburgh airport when he was not allowed to check in due to 8kg of excess baggage. He would have had to pay a fine of £96 (nearly ?8,200) and nobody wants to let money go wasted like that.

John was not going to let that happen and he soon wore 15 shirts and jumpers, one after the other to avoid the fine!

“The lassie at the counter asked us if we wanted to pay extra but my dad just looked up at her and said ‘Hen, watch this’ and zipped open the suitcase and quickly flung on about 15 jumpers to help cut down the weight,” Irvine’s son was quoted as saying in Metro.co.uk. He also shared a video of John’s act. Check this Out.