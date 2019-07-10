Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup: New Zealand enter finals by defeating India

Jul 10, 2019, 07:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Cricket, New Zealand entered finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup by defeating India in the first semi-finals at Old Trafford in England. They are entering the second successive world cup final.

India has lost early wickets as Indian openers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, K.L.Rahul were lost in the early overs. For India Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni has played a good inning for India.

Rohit only scored one run in the knock-out match. Virat Kohli also returned for 1 run.KL Rahul followed them by scoring a single run. Dinesh Karthik scored only six runs.

But Rishabh Panth fought for India by scoring 32 runs. Hardik Patel also scored 32 runs.

Later the Jadeja-Dhoni pair took up the fight and give pace to Indian scoring. Jadeja was out after scoring 77 runs. Dhoni who was run out in the 48th over. He scored 50 runs.


Score Board:

New Zealand: 239/8 (50 Overs)
India: 221/10 (49.3 overs)

