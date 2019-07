In cricket, New Zealnd has set a victory target of 240 runs against India in the first semi-final in the ICC World Cup at Old Trafford in Engalnd.

The semi-final match played yesterday was interrupted due to heavfy rain. Yesterday New Zealnd scored 211 runs losing 5 wickets in 46.1 overs. When the game was restarted today the team could only score 28 runs in 23 balls and lost 3 wickets.