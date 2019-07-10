Latest NewsInternational

India made anti-tank mine found in Nullah Dek in Pakistan

Jul 10, 2019, 06:52 pm IST
The Pakistan has claimed that an anti-tank mine made in India was recovered from Nullah Dek near the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The mine was found out by laborers who were digging out sand from the area. A 14-pound anti-tank mine was found out by them on Tuesday night. The workers informed the police and the bomb squad of Civil defense has diffused the mine.

As per the Pakistan official, such kind of mines was earlier also found in the Pakistan territory as the strong water currents of the Nullah from the Indian side. The Nullah Dek enters Pakistan from India in Zafarwal Tehsil around 125 kilometers from Lahore.

