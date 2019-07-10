Jet Airways Crisis: Court asks Naresh Goyal to deposit 18,000 crores to go abroad

The Delhi High Court has a rejected the plea of Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways to go abroad. The court also rejected the plea to dismiss the lookout notice against him by the Enforcement Directorate of India. The court asked him to deposit Rs.18,000 crores before the court to go abroad.

Naresh Goyal has informed the court that he came to know that there is a lookout notice against him only on May 25, when he was deboarded from a flight to Dubai.

He also pleaded that the lookout notice was illegal and was not issued under any law enacted by Parliament.

Goyal also pleaded that it is necessary for him to go abroad to raise fund for Jet Airways. As being an NRI Indian and a resident of Dubai he needed to go back to Dubai before July 10 otherwise, his residential rights will be revoked.

Goyal and his wife stepped out of Jet Airways’s director board after the biggest Indian private airliner faced a serious financial crisis. The airline was grounded on April 17. The airlines have total liabilities of over Rs.15,000 crore.