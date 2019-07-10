Karnataka Crisis : BJP kidnapped our MLAs, kept them at gunpoint,says Congress

Karnataka Congress leader Zameer Ahmad alleged that the BJP has kidnapped his party MLAs and was keeping them at gunpoint. The Congress has alleged that the BJP is trying to topple the 13-month-old Congress-Janata Dal (S) government in Karnataka after a spate of resignations by ruling coalition MLAs. So far 14 MLAs have resigned in Karnataka — 11 from the Congress and three from the JD(S). If accepted, the coalition government’s strength in the assembly would be reduced to 102, besides the Speaker.

With the support of two independents, who on Monday resigned from the ministry, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113.

“The BJP has kidnapped our MLAs and is keeping them at gunpoint. Their mobile phones have been seized. They’re not even allowed to talk to their family members. If set free, the MLAs will return to us. 4-5 people each are keeping a watch on them,” Ahmad said.