Karnataka Crisis: H.D.Kumaraswamy may resign tomorrow?

Jul 10, 2019, 11:06 pm IST
It is rumoured that the Karnataka Cheif Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy may likely resign tomorrow.

Kumaraswamy has called the Karnataka cabinet on tomorrow morning at 11 am. It is rumoured that the cabinet will recommend the governor to terminate the assembly and to conduct fresh election.

It is also rumoured that he will give resignation letter to governor by tomorrow. It is also believed that he will address the assembly on the day after tomorrow and then will submit the resignation letter.

As all the efforts to pacify the rebels has failed there is no other way left for the JDS- Congress alliance government in the state. The government has lost its majority. The BJP has today met the governor and asked to oust the government.

