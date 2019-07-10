Kerala CM calls for top officers meeting to discuss increasing complaints against police

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for a meeting of top officials of the force. The CM might ask for an explanation regarding custodial torture and deaths that are related.

On July 16, officers from DGP to SP ranks are asked to attend a meeting called by the CM at the police headquarters. This meeting is of great significance due to increasing criticism against the police due to custodial deaths. There will be strict directions from the CM in this meeting, reports say.

The chief minister had earlier took part in a three-sector meeting of officers assigned with maintaining law and order. In this meeting, he had said that third-degree treatment won’t be allowed. However, the complaints regarding police brutality never stopped. Considering the situation, all officers will be summoned in this meeting. Police officers from SI rank and down across the state will watch this meeting via video conferencing.