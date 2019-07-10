NIA busts bomb making unit in Karnataka, 3 arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted a bomb manufacturing unit in Karnataka and recovered grenades and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in this connection. The reports said the investigative agency received the information about the bomb manufacturing unit through a Burdwan blast accused.

According to reports, during interrogation of Burdwan blast accused Habibur Rahman by the sleuths, they received crucial information about the matter. Rahman is in NIA’s custody since January 2019.

The NIA recovered five fabricated hand grenades, one timer device, three electric circuits, suspected explosive substance and different components for making IEDs/rockets.

A fully assembled and operational IED was also recovered which was reportedly manufactured to target one of the crowded areas of Bengaluru.

Earlier in January this year, the NIA had arrested a key operative of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) module who was allegedly involved in the 2014 Burdwan blast.