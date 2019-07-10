Russia Confirms Imran Khan Was Not Invited to Eastern Economic Forum Where Narendra Modi is the Chief Guest

Prime minister of India Narendra Modi will be the chief guest of Eastern Economic Forum in Russia and there were speculations were his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan will also participate or not.

Putting those doubts to rest, Russia has now confirmed that they have not invited Pakistani PM Imran Khan to the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). This was clarified by the country’s foreign ministry.

“We expect that the President of Mongolia H Battulga, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the PM of Malaysia Mahathir Mohammad and the PM of Japan Shinzo Abe will arrive in the capital of Primorye.” Russian foreign ministry stated.

Anton Kobyakov who is the advisor to the Russian president said the participation of India’s prime minister is going to help take the cooperation between two countries to the next level.

I am confident that the participation of PM (Modi) is to bring the level of trade and investment cooperation between our countries in the Far Eastern region to a whole new level. India’s extensive and representative participation in the work of the forum will contribute to closer cooperation between our countries, not only in the economic but also in the humanitarian area” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had invited Prime Minister Modi to take part in the EEF in the port city of Vladivostok from September 4 to 6.