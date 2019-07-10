SpiceJet technician killed after getting stuck in aircraft’s landing door

A SpiceJet technician lost his life after he got stuck into the plane’s landing gear door at Kolkata’s Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at around 1 am on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI, the technician was doing the aircraft’s regular maintenance work, when the accident took place. According to DNA report, his body was cut into pieces and was removed from landing gear with the help of the Fire brigade team. A Times of India report has identified the SpiceJet technician as one Roihit Pandey. The airline has so far not issued any statement over the freak accident.