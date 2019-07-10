Union government bans an organization for anti-national activities

The Union cabinet has decided to ban an organization for its alleged anti-national activities. ‘Sikhs for Justice’, was banned by the union government pointing anti-national activities.

The organization has asked to proclaim Punjab as an independent country. The organization based in the US is a pro-Khalistan one and has demanded Sikh referendum 2020 as a part of its separatist agenda.

The Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has welcomed the decision. He said that it is the first act to rescue India from anti-nationals.