Visa Rule Violation: 60 foreigners detained in UP

The Uttar Pradesh police have detained around 60 foreign nationals for an alleged visa rule violation.

The foreigners were detained in Greater Noida by the Gautam Buddha Nagar police. Most of the foreign nationals were detained for staying in the country with manipulated or forged documents.

The police have conducted a raid in the areas as part of the ‘Operation Clean’. The held foreigners included people from nine nationalities. Mainly African countries. One was from the Philippines and others from eight African counties. The details of the arrested were informed to the respective embassies.