Al-Qaeda Chief’s Threat Against Indian Army, Here is How India Responded

Earlier, Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri had exhorted Mujahideen in Kashmir to deliver unrelenting blows against Indian army along with the government in the Jammu and Kashmir. This came out as a message released by the media wing of the terror group. Zawahiri is from Egypt and the United States has already announced a reward of $25 million for any information that led to his arrest or death.

So How did India respond to the threat? India has brushed aside the threat and said that India should not take it seriously.

Such threats we keep listening to, and have been issued time and again. I don’t think we should take it seriously. The Al Qaeda is a UN proscribed organisation, its leader is a UN-designated terrorist and we all know that our Indian security forces have the capability and are equipped to tackle such threats and will not be cowed down,” Kumar said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Zawahiri in his 14-minute message also focused on criticising Pakistan and its “disgraceful” army for its “double game”. He said that the mujahideen must “liberate the Kashmiri jihad from the clutches of Pakistan’s intelligence agencies”