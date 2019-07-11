Latest NewsIndia

Congress leaders protest in Parliament over Karnataka, Goa crisis

Jul 11, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress leaders held a protest against the ruling BJP in Parliament on Thursday over the political crisis which has hit the party in Karnataka and Goa.

A number of top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma, protested near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex and shouted slogans. They also carried placards with messages like “Save Democracy”.

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is in a turmoil after several MLAs, mostly of the Congress, resigned from the Assembly, threatening the stability of the ruling dispensation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the Karnataka government has been reduced to a minority and has demanded Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s resignation.

In Goa, the Congress suffered a serious setback on Wednesday as 10 of its 15 MLAs quit the party and joined the BJP.

Tags

Related Articles

leopard

Leopard snatches baby after attacking mother and father

Jul 30, 2018, 08:26 am IST

Sunny Leone reveals about her Mollywood debut experience

Feb 5, 2019, 11:21 am IST

Pinarayi Vijayan’s firm reply on caste-based abuses against him

Jan 3, 2019, 06:24 pm IST

Father Secretly Stores Meth, Boy Thinks Its Breakfast and Eats it

Aug 6, 2018, 07:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close