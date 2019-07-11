ICC World Cup Semi Final 2: Australian Start Much Like India’s! Check this Out

Newzealand has made their way into semi-finals, after breaking the hearts of Indian fans. The second semi-final between England and Australia is progressing and it seems like Australia couldn’t convert the advantage of the toss in a way they would have wanted. The current plight of the Australian team is much similar to the one India had to face yesterday.

India had lost three key wickets- Rohit Sarma, K L Rahul and Virat Kohli too early and couldn’t quite make a comeback from there. It is just that the white ball swings a bit when it is new and you as a batsman have to use all your skill, focus and concentration to get through that phase. India couldn’t quite do that and it seems neither could Australia.

English bowlers dismissed three top-order Australian batsman- Warner, Finch, and Handscomb by 14 runs and Australia have huffed and puffed to 47 runs for 3 wickets at 15 overs.

Chris Woakes has picked up 2 wickets for 16 runs in his 6 overs while a hostile Jofra Archer picked 1 from his 5 giving away 11 runs. Can Australians put up a healthy score and challenge the mighty batting line up of England? Let’s see.