Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup Semi Final 2: Australian Start Much Like India’s! Check this Out

Australia 47/3 in 15 overs. They were 14/3 at one stage

Jul 11, 2019, 04:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

Newzealand has made their way into semi-finals, after breaking the hearts of Indian fans. The second semi-final between England and Australia is progressing and it seems like Australia couldn’t convert the advantage of the toss in a way they would have wanted. The current plight of the Australian team is much similar to the one India had to face yesterday.

India had lost three key wickets- Rohit Sarma, K L Rahul and Virat Kohli too early and couldn’t quite make a comeback from there. It is just that the white ball swings a bit when it is new and you as a batsman have to use all your skill, focus and concentration to get through that phase. India couldn’t quite do that and it seems neither could Australia.

English bowlers dismissed three top-order Australian batsman- Warner, Finch, and Handscomb by 14 runs and Australia have huffed and puffed to 47 runs for 3 wickets at 15 overs.

Chris Woakes has picked up 2 wickets for 16 runs in his 6 overs while a hostile Jofra Archer picked 1 from his 5 giving away 11 runs. Can Australians put up a healthy score and challenge the mighty batting line up of England? Let’s see.

Tags

Related Articles

Angry Salman Khan Fans Abused This Bollywood Actress After Watching ‘Race 3’ Movie

Jun 16, 2018, 04:41 pm IST

Termination of M-Panel employees setback for KSRTC, says Transport minister

Dec 17, 2018, 10:51 pm IST
suicide

NEW TWIST IN UNNAO RAPE CASE; BREAKING NEWS

May 11, 2018, 09:14 am IST
CBSE

Boy who killed mother and sister clears CBSE exam, gets cash reward from Govt

Jul 9, 2018, 08:35 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close