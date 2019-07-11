“Karnataka, Goa crisis will hurt economy”,says P Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government over the situation in Karnataka and Goa, saying they have “gravely damaged” democracy and that the developments will hurt the economy.

The developments in Karnataka and Goa may help the BJP in “advancing their political goals”, but at the “same time they are doing a great disservice to the economic goals of this country”, the former finance minister said while participating in the debate on the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha.

“What we have seen in Karnataka, what we have seen in Goa may appear to be political one-upmanship, but I think it has a very damaging affect on the economy, foreign investors, rating agencies,” he said.

“In the last two days, they have gravely damaged democracy. More such incidents will completely damage the democratic framework of this country,” he said