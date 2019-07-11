Latest NewsIndia

Police recovers illegal weapons from madrasa, 6 arrested

Jul 11, 2019, 09:15 am IST
Six persons have been arrested after the police raided a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh”s Bijnor district and recovered weapons.According to sources, the police had received a tip-off after which the raid was carried out at the Darul Quran Hamidia madarsa on Kandhla road in Sherkot area on Wednesday.

Circle Officer (CO) Kripa Shankar Kannaujia said that three country made pistols, a 32 bore pistol and bullets in large numbers were recovered from the madrasa. The weapons and the ammunition had been stored in medicine boxes.

Those taken into custody were being questioned, the police said. One of the accused belongs to Bihar and claims that he was a teacher at the madrasa.The madrasa has about 25 students, 14 of which belong to Bihar. Further investigations are underway.

