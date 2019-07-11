S Jaisankar about the path ahead for India in Commonwealth

S Jaisankar who has been participating in the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) in London said that India would fulfill its commitments made by Prime Minister in 2018 meeting. In Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) Modi had made many commitments including support for technical cooperation and projects related to Climate change and sustainable development goals.

Jaisankar said that all these commitments will be fulfilled ahead of the next CHOGM meeting in 2020. CFAMM reviewed the implementation of the mandates of 2018 and discussed the possibilities of CHOGM meeting that has to be held in Japan next year. India requested to make the re admission of Maldives as soon as possible. Jaisankar also made bilateral talks with his UK counterpart Jeremy Hunt.