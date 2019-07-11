Latest NewsSports

World Cup 2019 : Aamir Khan shares emotional tweet after Team India’s defeat

Jul 11, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan wrote an open letter to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli after India’s defeat to New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Aamir began the note, saying, “Hard luck Virat.” In his post, the 54-year-old actor appreciated the Indian Cricket team for their performance throughout the tournament and added, “Hard luck Virat. Just wasn’t our day today. For me, India had already won the World Cup when we qualified for the semis at the top of the list as the No 1 team. Well played guys, throughout the tournament. I just wish it hadn’t rained yesterday…. The result might have been different.” The actor signed off the note, saying “But well done, proud of our team. Love.”

 

 

