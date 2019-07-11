Latest NewsSports

World Cup 2019 : Rohit Sharma motivating Ravindra Jadeja during Ind-Nz match : Watch Video

Jul 11, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Less than a minute

After Jadeja reached his half-century and celebrated, Rohit Sharma gestured towards him from the dressing the room. The video of Rohit Sharma’s gesture is going viral and winning over the internet.

India were in trouble and with the backs to the wall, Jadeja was was playing a blinder. In a bid to egg Jadeja on and pump him up, Rohit made signals from the dressing-room and it is team spirit at its very best. Seemed like the motivation from Rohit worked as Jadeja hit a brilliant 77 off 59 balls. His innings was laced with four fours and four sixes.

Tags

Related Articles

Petroleum products should be under GST: PHD Chamber

Dec 23, 2018, 10:02 pm IST

Did Rehana Fathima Enter Sabarimala With a Napkin in Her Holy ‘Irumudi’?

Oct 19, 2018, 03:18 pm IST

Hockey India removed senior team coach

Jan 9, 2019, 11:33 pm IST

Police, CPI(M), SDPI Hunting Down Hindus, Says K Surendran

Jan 5, 2019, 10:45 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close