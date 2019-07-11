World Cup 2019 : Rohit Sharma motivating Ravindra Jadeja during Ind-Nz match : Watch Video

After Jadeja reached his half-century and celebrated, Rohit Sharma gestured towards him from the dressing the room. The video of Rohit Sharma’s gesture is going viral and winning over the internet.

India were in trouble and with the backs to the wall, Jadeja was was playing a blinder. In a bid to egg Jadeja on and pump him up, Rohit made signals from the dressing-room and it is team spirit at its very best. Seemed like the motivation from Rohit worked as Jadeja hit a brilliant 77 off 59 balls. His innings was laced with four fours and four sixes.