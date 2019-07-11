Latest NewsSports

World Cup 2019 : Rohit sharma’s emotional expressions during semifinal goes viral on internet : Watch Video

Jul 11, 2019, 12:59 pm IST
Indian cricket fans have been in mourning ever since India lost to New Zealand in the world cup 2019 semi-final. It seemed that nothing could make fans feel worse.

Unfortunately, this was proved wrong when Twitter was flooded with expressions of Dhoni and Rohit Sharma during the match. Fans have grown sadder to see these expressions on their hardworking heroes. M.S. Dhoni’s expression is from the moment he was run out on the field and was headed off the field.Rohit Sharma’s expression is from during the match as he has his hand on his forehead, seeing India head towards an inevitable loss.

 

