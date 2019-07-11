Latest NewsSports

World Cup 2019 : Video of MS Dhoni crying after getting run-out goes viral on social medias ; Watch Here

Jul 11, 2019, 08:18 am IST
Chasing a 240-run target, India’s famed top order succumbed to Kiwi quicks, with openers Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli could manage a combined total of three runs, one for each. Then, the Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya produced another identical score, 32 each.

The onerous but ungrateful work of rebuilding the innings once again became Dhoni’s responsibility. India did find a perfect antithesis to Dhoni’s waiting game with Ravindra Jadeja taking the game by the scruff of its neck, at least till the 48th over. Then all hell broke loose.

First, the wicket of Jadeja. But with Dhoni, the greatest finisher the game has seen, India were still the favourites, and the legend just launched a six off the first ball tro bring down the target the equation to 25 off 11.

MS Dhoni scored a half-century from 72 balls as he just fell a few inches short of the crease. It was Martin Guptill’s stunning throw that dismissed the former Indian captain. Post this, while going back to the pavilion, Dhoni was seen crying as this could have possibly his last time that he would play in the CWC 2019. Just when the fans thought that Dhoni and Jadeja would take India to the finishing line both got dismissed.

 

