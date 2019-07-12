Actress Amala Paul’s ex-husband A L Vijay ties the knot once again : See Pics

Director AL Vijay married to R Aishwarya in a private ceremony in Chennai. A photo of the couple with the groom’s parents has surfaced online.

Earlier, AL Vijay was married to actress Amala Paul. However, they got divorced in February 2017 due to irreconcilable differences.

On June 29, the Devi 2 director issued a press note announcing his wedding to Aishwarya, who is a doctor by profession. His note read, “I am happy to announce my marriage with Dr R Aishwarya and it is going to be a private ceremony which will be held in July 2019. With all your love and blessings, am embarking on a new chapter in my life!”

AL Vijay’s second marriage was the talk of the town in the first week of July. He also added that it was an arranged marriage. As of now, Amala Paul is yet to react to her ex-husband’s second marriage.

In 2014, Amala Paul and AL Vijay made their relationship public and got married to each other in a grand wedding ceremony the same year. Three years later, differences cropped up between them and took a toll on their relationship.