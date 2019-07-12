Air strikes kill 10 civilians in northwest Syria

According to a human right, the watchdog has informed that at least 10 civilians including three were killed in the air strikes by the government forces. Another 45 people were injured in the air strikes. This was informed by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In the last month also a civilian was killed in an air strike on the outskirts of the regional capital. It is considered the stronghold of Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The group in January took full administrative control of the Idlib region.

Russian and regime aircraft have ramped up strikes on Idlib since the end of April, killing more than 580 civilians.