Latest NewsInternational

Air strikes kill 10 civilians in northwest Syria

Jul 12, 2019, 08:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

According to a human right, the watchdog has informed that at least 10 civilians including three were killed in the air strikes by the government forces. Another 45 people were injured in the air strikes. This was informed by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In the last month also a civilian was killed in an air strike on the outskirts of the regional capital. It is considered the stronghold of Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The group in January took full administrative control of the Idlib region.

Russian and regime aircraft have ramped up strikes on Idlib since the end of April, killing more than 580 civilians.

Tags

Related Articles

WOMEN IN ISIS

155 Islamic State members, sympathisers arrested so far: Home Ministry

Jun 26, 2019, 06:24 am IST

Jennifer Lopez bares all in latest magazine cover

Nov 4, 2018, 12:13 pm IST

Maharashtra Congress office personnel brews trouble for Rahul.

Nov 30, 2017, 11:33 am IST

Hrithik Roshan Unveils Teaser Poster of ‘Super 30’ : Watch Here

Sep 5, 2018, 09:22 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close