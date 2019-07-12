Ace cinematographer M J Radhakrishnan passed away. The death occurred in a Private hospital in Trivandrum following a cardiac arrest. In his three decade long career he associated in 75 films. ‘Deshadanam’, ‘ Karunam’, ‘Nalu penungal’ are his famous work. Many of his films were screened at major film festivals like Cannes,Toronto, Rotterdam, Chicago.

‘Olu’ directed by Shaji. N. Karun was his last film. He associated with major film directors like Adoor, Murali Nair, T V Chandran, Dr. Biju,Jayaraj, Renjith, Madhupal etc. His style is rooted in the filming with natural lights. He held the record for receiving the state award for most number of times. He began his career as a still photographer. His son Yadhukrishnan continues his legacy.