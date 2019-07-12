KeralaCinemaLatest Newsdeath

Cinematographer M J Radhakrishnan passed away

Jul 12, 2019, 08:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ace cinematographer M J Radhakrishnan passed away. The death occurred in a Private hospital in Trivandrum following a cardiac arrest. In his three decade long career he associated in 75 films. ‘Deshadanam’, ‘ Karunam’, ‘Nalu penungal’ are his famous work. Many of his films were screened at major film festivals like Cannes,Toronto, Rotterdam, Chicago.

‘Olu’ directed by Shaji. N. Karun was his last film. He associated with major film directors like Adoor, Murali Nair, T V Chandran, Dr. Biju,Jayaraj, Renjith, Madhupal etc. His style is rooted in the filming with natural lights. He held the record for receiving the state award for most number of times. He began his career as a still photographer. His son Yadhukrishnan continues his legacy.

Tags

Related Articles

Bhopal Congress party workers demanded Priyanka Gandhi to contest in Lok Sabha election

Jan 23, 2019, 04:47 pm IST
pakistan-raises-new-allegations-india

Not leave enclave unless a reason : India to Diplomats

Mar 16, 2018, 12:49 pm IST

Bollywood Stars with best looks in police uniform and you can find one among them as the best

Apr 8, 2018, 01:33 pm IST
Water Retention

Symptoms and Causes of Water Retention

Oct 2, 2018, 10:08 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close