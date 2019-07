Dubai will provide an ‘alcohol licence’ to people coming in a tourist visa. The licence will be given for a period of 30 days.

The alcohol licence will be given to tourists who are non-muslims and aged 21. The tourists have to fill up a form in the Maritime and Mercantile Internation store and must produce their original passport in the shop. At present only Dubai resident visa holders are eligible for a two-year licence to buy alcohol in the country.