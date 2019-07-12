Indian Team Will Stay in Manchester Till July 14, The Reason Might Surprise You

Indian cricket team couldn’t quite make it to the final of the premier event of Cricket following a heartbreaking exit in the semi-finals. Newzealand handed India a defeat and India’s hopes effectively ended while MS Dhoni’s attempt to steal a second run ended up in a runout. Players might have wanted to get back home, but guess what, they couldn’t!

Well, BCCI had failed to arrange tickets for Indian players which means they are out of options and is forced to stay in Manchester till Sunday, July 14th.

“Most of the boys will be in Manchester till July 14 and leave from there. Tickets are being booked after the campaign came to an end yesterday.” said a BCCI official as quoted by Deccan Chronicle.

While some players are planning to head back home a few are thinking about spending time in other destinations for a 15-day break. The official said that the players will leave in batches to the destinations they prefer based on the ticket availability.