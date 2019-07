The Kuwait interior ministry has informed that around 36,000 Indians has been deported from the country for various violations including labour laws, residence laws and other violations.

Most of the Indian expats were deported for mainly violating labor laws and residence laws. Apart from Indians Egyptians, Ethiopians, Bangladeshi, Sri Lanka, Nepal were also deported.

The country has deported 148,000 expats in total. Men have outnumbered women among the deportees.