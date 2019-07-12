Latest NewsIndia

Maoists kill TRS leader

Jul 12, 2019, 10:54 pm IST
Maoists kidnapped and killed a TRS leader in Telagana. The deceased has been identified as N Nageshwara Rao, a local reader from Bhadradi in Kothagudem district. The dead body was received from road in Puttapadu. He was abducted three days ago. A bike was also found near the site of death.

Mr. Rao informed the police about the presence of Maoist in the place which has led to his murder. The attackers broke into his home and abducted him. The police searched for him the Bastar forest region earlier

