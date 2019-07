Pakistan’s Aviation Secretary Shahrukh Nusrat has informed that Pakistan’s airspace will not be open for India’s commercial flights until India removes its fighter jets from forward IAF airbases.

Pakistan’s airspace was closed on February 26. The airspace closed after Balakot airstrike by Indian Air Force.

Last month, Pakistan had extended the airspace ban till July 12. It had earlier extended the airspace restriction until June 30.