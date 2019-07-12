Retail inflation increases in June

As per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation the Retail inflation in the country increased marginally to 3.18% in June this year over the previous month. This was mainly due to the rise in food prices.

The retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 3.05% in May and 4.92% in June last year. The retail inflation is on the rise since January this year. The food inflation was 2.17%t in June this year, up from 1.83% in the previous month.