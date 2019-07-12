Latest NewsIndia

RSS shakha attacked; Two arrested

Jul 12, 2019, 07:46 pm IST
The Rajasthan police have arrested two people for allegedly attacking an RSS shakha in Budi district in Rajasthan.

The incident took place on July 10. The clash took place as an RSS shakha as organized in a park. The clash erupted between some people and the RSS volunteers. Some RSS activists were injured in the clash.

