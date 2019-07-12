Should MS Dhoni Retire? Here is What BCCI Acting President Said

MS Dhoni’s run out in the semi-final match against Newzealand effectively ended India’s hopes of making it to the finals. Dhoni has done it many times for India, winning matches from difficult situations, but couldn’t bring it on this time. There have been a lot of talks about when MSD is going to retire, but BCCI acting president and CoA member Diana Edulji felt Dhoni still has a lot of cricket left in him.

“I completely appreciate the way he(Dhoni) played in the whole tournament. That (retirement) is his personal decision. Only he can take that decision and it is his body which has to answer him. I still feel that he has a lot of cricket left in him. The youngsters in the team still need his mentorship, ” Edulji, herself a former India captain, said.

Meanwhile, #Donotretiredhoni is trending on Twitter as fans have urged MS Dhoni not to retire and stay on. Check out some of these tweets.